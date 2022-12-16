Instagram to help hacked users regain account access

Photo and video sharing platform, Instagram announced that it will now help users to regain access to their hacked accounts.

The platform said in a blogpost on Thursday that it has created Instagram.com/hacked, a new destination for users where they can report and resolve account access issues.

Users will need to visit Instagram.com/hacked on their mobile phone or desktop browser, if they are unable to log in to their account.

They will be able to select if they think they have been hacked, forgot their password, lost access to two-factor authentication or if their account has been disabled.

Then the platform will guide them through a series of steps to help regain access to their accounts.

If someone has multiple accounts associated with their information, they will be able to choose which account needs support.

"We know losing access to your Instagram account can be stressful, so we want to ensure people have multiple options to get their accounts back if they lose access," Instagram said.

The company also provides the option to choose two of your Instagram friends to verify your identity and get back into your account.

Additionally, Instagram is testing new ways to prevent hacking on the platform.

It will remove accounts that its automated systems find to be malicious, including ones that impersonate others and which go against its Community Guidelines.

Moreover, the blue verified badge for verified accounts will now appear in more places across the platform including Stories and DMs.