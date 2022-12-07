Airtel rolls out 5G Plus in Chennai, no SIM change required

CHENNAI: Bharti Airtel on Wednesday launched 5G plus services in Chennai and said that users will not have to change the SIM card as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is now 5G-enabled.

Customers in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, Gurugram, Panipat, Guwahati, Patna and Varanasi have started enjoying the Airtel 5G Plus services in a phased manner, said the company, as it continues to construct its network and complete the roll out.

The company promises between 20 to 30 times higher speeds than the current speed, coupled with brilliant voice experience and super-fast call connect.

Customers, who have 5G smartphones, will enjoy the high-speed Airtel 5G Plus on their existing data plans until the roll-out is more widespread.