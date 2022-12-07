Airtel rolls out 5G Plus in Chennai, no SIM change required

CHENNAI: Bharti Airtel on Wednesday launched 5G plus services in Chennai and said that users will not have to change the SIM card as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is now 5G-enabled.
Customers in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, Gurugram, Panipat, Guwahati, Patna and Varanasi have started enjoying the Airtel 5G Plus services in a phased manner, said the company, as it continues to construct its network and complete the roll out.
The company promises between 20 to 30 times higher speeds than the current speed, coupled with brilliant voice experience and super-fast call connect.
Customers, who have 5G smartphones, will enjoy the high-speed Airtel 5G Plus on their existing data plans until the roll-out is more widespread.
Airtel 5G Plus runs on a technology that has the widest acceptance in the world with the most developed ecosystem. This will ensure that all 5G smartphones in India seamlessly work on the Airtel network.
The service will allow superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.
Easy switch to Airtel 5G Plus:
• Any customer, having 5G enabled phones, can switch to Airtel 5G Plus
• No SIM change needed; existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled
• Existing data plans will work on 5G until roll-out is complete
Activation of Airtel 5G Plus service:
• To activate 5G services, the customer just needs to change handset settings
• Go to the settings tab and get to connections or Mobile Network
• Select the 5G network mode
