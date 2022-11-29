Apple Watch Ultra can become a diving computer with new Oceanic+ app

WASHINGTON: Apple launched the Apple Watch Ultra in September as a highly durable and ruggedized Apple Watch and now the company has launched its Oceanic+ app that makes the Apple Watch Ultra into a diving computer.

According to GSM Arena, a tech-related news website, Oceanic+ was designed by Huish Outdoors in collaboration with Apple and it lets the wearer access lots of relevant information for divers. The Apple Watch Ultra can be submerged up to 40 m (130 ft) deep and uses its depth gauge and water temp sensors to collect additional data.

This app will show divers a warning if they are descending or ascending too quickly and it will show an estimated time it'd take to get back to the surface. The app will also let divers set the compass heading during a dive. There is also a planner that takes tide, temperature, visibility, and currents into account before going on a dive.

Watch face complications can show the wearer no-fly time, and surface time, among others. Oceanic+ will use the Taptic Engine and the Apple Watch Ultra's big bright display to notify the diver of any crucial info during a diving session. It requires the smartwatch to run WatchOS 9.1 and be paired with an iPhone 8 or newer on iOS 16.1.