TikTok begins testing in-app shopping feature

SAN FRANCISCO: Chinese short-form video platform TikTok has started testing its in-app shopping feature, which will allow users to make purchases directly inside the application.

The new feature has begun to roll out in the US market, reports The Verge. The platform's spokesperson Laura Perez stated that the new feature has begun testing in the US but didn't provide any additional information. The company has invited US businesses to the new shopping programme, which will extend to international sellers eventually.

Additionally, the platform has started hiring for positions at US-based fulfilment centres that would handle client returns and warehousing, the report said.

"The e-commerce industry has seen tremendous growth in recent years and has become a hotly contested space amongst leading Internet companies, and its future growth cannot be underestimated," one of the job listings said.

"With millions of loyal users globally, we believe TikTok is an ideal platform to deliver a brand new and better e-commerce experience to our users," it added.

Earlier, the company had confirmed that it was introducing live streams for adults and was also increasing the minimum age requirement for livestreams on its platform.

Currently, people must be aged 16 or over to host a LIVE. From November 23, the minimum age would increase from 16 to 18.