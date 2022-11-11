Communities vs Groups: WhatsApp explains difference

WASHINGTON: Meta-owned WhatsApp, recently launched its new Community feature, allowing users to club up to 20 WhatsApp groups together to form a community.

According to The Verge, Communities are designed to house multiple related groups within bigger organizations of people, such as a neighbourhood or a workplace.

But soon after the new feature was launched, users compared the new communities feature to groups and also raised questions on the need for the it.

To answer the questions, WhatsApp on Thursday, took to Twitter and shared a video which they captioned, "The difference between Communities and groups, explained."