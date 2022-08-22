Apple set to unveil iPhone14 series on Sept 7: All you need to know

CHENNAI: According to sources, Apple is getting geared up, to unleash its new devices, iPhone14, iPhone14 Max, iPhone14 Pro & iPhone14 Pro Max this year on September 7 at the Apple Park campus.

The company is creating headlines way before the product launch while according to Bloomberg by Mark Gurman, the approach strongly suggests that the company will host an in-person event in its Apple Park campus for the iPhone launch, similar to what it did for Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).

The Ming-Chi Kou, revealed that customers are expected to spend 15% more on average when purchasing an iPhone 14 compared to an iPhone 13. That works out as approximately $150.

It is said that the Iphone14 series will be having Dual Pill Shaped Cut-out Screen instead of notch, with pro & Pro Max variants having 120Hrz Pro Motion Display with OLED technology, while the base variants would have a support of 60Hrz Panel only.

Compared to its previous variant iPhone13, iPhone14 will come with a super powerful A16 Bionic chip, which provides a seamless fast, no lag experience to the user.

Trashing the Mini iPhone variants?

After the unexpected poor sales of the iPhone 12&13 mini, Ming-Chi Kou suggests that Apple will discontinue the line officially in 2022 replacing it with the new Iphone14 Max variant, keeping an eye on customers' requirements. A ‘Max’ version indicates that the device may have a 6.7-inch screen, but won’t be as high-end as the iPhone 14 Pro Max.