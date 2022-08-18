Some Google Pixel users can’t access RCS on Android 13

San Francisco: As tech giant Google has started rolling out Android 13 for Pixel devices, some Google Fi users cannot get the Rich Communication Services (RCS) to connect on their Pixel phones after installing the updated operating system.

RCS functions usually on Wi-Fi for those impacted, but switching to cellular results in Messages just saying aceConnectinga" in Settings, then Chat features, 9To5Google reported.

Upon returning to Wi-Fi, the green "Connected" status returns and everything works again.

Some have had this issue since the Android 13 Beta and have already filed a bug report.

A Google employee on the Android Issue Tracker in May said that this was an error related to provisioning and recommended a few steps to solve the issue.

"Thank you for reporting this issue. We have shared this with our product and engineering team and will update this issue with more information as it becomes available," the company had said in mid-June.

Meanwhile, Android 13 is launched with several new features, including improved privacy controls, language settings and more, starting with Pixel devices.

Google had said Android 13 will roll out to Samsung Galaxy, ASUS, HMD (Nokia phones), iQOO, Motorola, OnePlus, OPPO, realme, Sharp, Sony, Tecno, vivo, Xiaomi and more later this year.