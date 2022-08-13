Xiaomi launches Pilot Technology for autonomous driving

BEIJING: Lei Jun, the CEO of Xiaomi, launched the first progress report for Xiaomi Pilot Technology for autonomous driving.

According to GSM Arena, Xiaomi's fully internal developed autonomous driving solution is called Pilot Technology.

The company has pledged USD500 million toward the formation of the R&D team and the creation of what it refers to as the most advanced self-driving technology.

For its R&D team, Xiaomi hired over 500 experts from around the world. To ensure access to the most recent innovations and technologies, the company made a number of acquisitions and strategic investments along the way.