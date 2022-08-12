OnePlus’ upcoming Nord Watch to be available in two shapes

SHENZHEN: Five variations of OnePlus’ rumoured budget-friendly wearable Nord Watch are most likely to be offered.

According to GSM Arena, the watch will be available in two shapes: rectangular and round. While the circular option will come in three variations, the rectangular option will only have two.

A circular watch with two buttons on the right side and a large bezel around the display is shown in the images, along with a similar watch with two buttons but no bezel. The third circular device will have no bezel and only one button.

The only thing that distinguishes the rectangular iterations, which both display a single button on the right, is the layout of the lugs.

The circular variants have screens with sizes of 240 x 240 pixels and 390 x 390 pixels, respectively, while the rectangular Nord Watch has screens with resolutions of 240 x 280 pixels or 368 x 448 pixels, as reported by GSM Arena.

The story concludes with some hazy estimates on the pricing, which will probably be in the range of INR 5,000, and several screenshots from the rectangular user interface.