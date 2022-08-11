Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro unveiled with 24-bit Hi-Fi sound and ANC

SEOUL: Samsung introduced the Galaxy Buds2 TWS earphones in August, and the Pro version was unveiled on Wednesday at the Galaxy Unpacked event.

According to GSM Arena, the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro TWS earphones are 15 per cent smaller than their predecessors for longer, more comfortable wear.

The aerodynamically designed earbuds have a unique vent hole and nozzle grille for efficient airflow. For reducing distracting noise, the Buds2 Pro have a three-mic system and an expanded windshield that is more than twice the size of the Galaxy Buds Pros.

Speaking of, the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro is said to have a more sophisticated, intelligent Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) system than the Galaxy Buds Pro, which is advertised to reduce noise by three more decibels.

Voice Detect, another feature of the TWS, adjusts your sound as soon as you start speaking to someone on the street so you can hear their response. In order to amplify the conversation, this feature also switches the Buds2 Pro from ANC Mode to Ambient Mode.

The Galaxy Buds2 Pro have 24-bit Hi-Fi sound and 10mm drivers in each bud to deliver a consistent, high-quality sound during processing for clearer, richer audio. The earbuds use Dolby Head Tracking technology to simulate a cinematic sound experience and support 360-degree audio to deliver a more realistic and immersive experience.

Your tablet, smartwatch, PC, smart TV, and smartphone can all be used with the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro. Additionally, Samsung has enhanced Buds Audio Switch, Easy Pair, and Bluetooth Info Sync to allow for a seamless connection between the Buds2 Pro and a Samsung TV or Galaxy Book. The Buds2 Pro also support SmartThings Find, so even when you are offline, you will be alerted on your Galaxy device when you forget your headphones.

The 61 mAh battery in each of the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro is said to provide up to five hours of playback with ANC turned on and eight hours without it. The charging case has a 515 mAh battery and a USB-C port for power, extending the total playback time to 29 hours. The case can also be charged using a Qi-approved wireless charger, as reported by GSM Arena.

Other features of the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro include IPX7 water resistance, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, and AKG tuning.

Priced at Euro230/USD230, the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro TWS earphones come in three shades: Graphite, White, and Bora Purple. Pre-orders are now available, and sales start on August 26.