Nokia launches two new feature phones in India

NEW DELHI: HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, on Thursday launched two new upgraded feature phones -- Nokia 8210 4G and Nokia 110 -- in India.

The Nokia 8210 4G will be available at Rs 3,999 in blue and red colour variants and the Nokia 110 will be available at Rs 1,699 for cyan and charcoal and Rs 1,799 for rose gold colour.

"Nokia 8210 4G -- a new addition to the 'Originals' family -- celebrates the iconic Nokia 8210 4G launched in 1999 at Paris Fashion Week, which was quite the sensation in India at the time," Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President, HMD Global-India and MENA said in a statement.