Tecno Spark 8P launched in India with impressive features

NEW DELHI: With the introduction of the Spark 8P today in India, Tecno has subtly increased the availability of smartphones.

The recently introduced affordable section has a tonne of new features like an octa-core MediaTek CPU, a sizable battery, support for 18W charging, triple-rear cameras, and many more.

According to Mashable, the price for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage on the recently released Tecno Spark 8P is Rs 10,999.

The business states that Tahiti Gold, Iris Purple, Atlantic Blue, and Turquoise Cyan colour variations of the smartphone will be available for purchase.

Through the official website, Amazon India, and other offline partners, the smartphone will be sold.