LG V50 ThinQ 5G gets Android 12 update

SEOUL: LG's mobile division may be dead but it's still alive and well, it vowed to update some of its last handsets to Android 12 this year, and it's slowly making good on that promise.

According to GSM Arena, following the Velvet and the V60 ThinQ, the LG V50 ThinQ 5G is now receiving the Android 12 upgrade.

This update was expected to be released by the end of June, however, it appears to have been significantly delayed.

At this point, Android 13 may be just around the corner, but it's still admirable to see a corporation that left the mobile game remember its former fans.