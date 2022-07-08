Realme GT2 Explorer Master to be “first in world” with LPDDR5X RAM

WASHINGTON: The Realme GT2 Explorer Master with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor is anticipated on July 12. The GT2 Explorer Master will be the first smartphone in the world to use LPDDR5X RAM, according to the company’s further specs released on Thursday.

According to GSM Arena, Realme also announced the GT2 Explorer Master will have a metal frame, a 10-bit display with HDR10+, and an up to 120Hz refresh rate in other posts on Weibo.

Compared to LPDDR5, which has a speed of 6.4 Gbps, LPDDR5X RAM has a speed of up to 8.5 Gbps. The new standard is advantageous since it uses 20 per cent less electricity.

The Realme GT2 Explorer Master’s screen will include more than 16,000 levels of auto-brightness for a suitable “eye protection experience.” A 2.37 mm thin bezel will be present at the bottom of the front panel, as reported by GSM Arena.

Next week is the formal launch date, and in the days before the event, we anticipate Realme to reveal even more features.