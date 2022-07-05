Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 now available in India

NEW DELHI: Tech giant Microsoft on Tuesday announced that its new Surface Laptop Go 2 is now available in India for consumers and businesses.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 with 8GB+128GB storage will be available for Rs 73,999 and the 8GB+256GB variant will be available for Rs 80,999 for consumers.

Meanwhile, the laptop with 4GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB and 16GB+256GB storage will be available for Rs 79,090, Rs 85,590, Rs 91,690 and Rs 1,04,590, respectively, for businesses.

"When we first introduced Surface Laptop Go, the world was navigating profound changes in the way each of us connects both to people and experiences. The Windows PC became more essential than ever for work, school, play, and social connections," Bhaskar Basu, Country Head - Devices (Surface), Microsoft India, said in a statement.

"We are delighted to bring the new Surface Laptop Go 2 to India. Whether you are seeking the perfect product to take with you on vacation, or a premium device for your work or learning experience, the Surface Laptop Go 2 is everything you need in a package that is light, reliable, elegant, and more secure," Basu added.

The new laptop is packed with the power of the Quad-core 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor. It features a 3:2, 12.4-inches PixelSense touch display, HD camera and dual Studio Mics.The company said that with all-day battery life and fast charging, the laptop is the perfect companion for class, the office, the coffee shop, or wherever life takes you.