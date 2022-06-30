Samsung releases 1st rugged smartphone with 5G compatibility

SEOL: Samsung has released the first rugged smartphone with 5G compatibility with the new Galaxy XCover6 Pro.

According to GSM Arena, the XCover6 Pro's 6.6-inch PLS LCD screen has an FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate as its primary display.

The XCover6 Pro's display can be readily used with gloves on and on wet hands thanks to its improved touch sensitivity. The most recent version of Corning Gorilla Glass, Victus+, also shields the display.

The phone is MIL-810H compliant and IP68 water and dust resistant, true to XCover form.

The phone weighs a substantial 235 grammes and has reported dimensions of 168.8x79.9x9.9mm.