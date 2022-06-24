Solana launches Android smartphone 'Saga' for Web3.0

NEW DELHI: Solana Mobile, a subsidiary of Blockchain platform Solana Labs has launched flagship Android mobile phone called ‘Saga’ that will make crypto and non-fungible token (NFT) trading easy on smartphones.

Saga offers a 6.67-inch OLED display, 12GB RAM, 512GB storage, and the latest flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform.

Pre-orders for Saga require a $100 fully refundable deposit, which will be applied to the “anticipated final cost of $1,000”, the company said in a statement late on Thursday.

The smartphone with unique functionality and features is integrated with the Solana blockchain, making it easy and secure to transact in web3 and manage digital assets, such as tokens and NFTs.

“Almost 7 billion people use smartphones around the world and more than 100 million people hold digital assets – and both of those numbers will continue to grow,” said Anatoly Yakovenko, co-founder of Solana, the world’s most performant blockchain.

“Saga sets a new standard for the web3 experience on mobile,” he said during an event in the US.

The company also introduced ‘Solana Mobile Stack’, a framework for Android allowing developers to create rich mobile experiences for wallets and apps on Solana and create a “Secure Element” for private key management.

The Solana Mobile Stack SDK is available to developers now and Saga is available for pre-orders, with delivery in early 2023.

“We chose the Saga name because the story of crypto is still being written,” said Raj Gokal, co-founder of Solana.

“This is the next chapter of this narrative and we believe opening up crypto to mobile will lead to greater adoption, better understanding, and more opportunities,” Gokal aded.

Saga is designed and manufactured by OSOM, a leading Android development company whose team has extensive experience building computing hardware for Google, Apple, and Intel, among others.

“The world needs novel hardware to embrace the future that is web3, and building out an ecosystem that looks to the future without being burdened by past legacy ecosystems is hugely exciting for us,” said Jason Keats, co-founder and CEO of OSOM.