Don't miss! Rare line-up of 5 planets to be seen in the sky

CHENNAI: Beginning on June 24, seven planets—Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, and Uranus—will line up for the first time on this scale. It has taken 18 years for this uncommon occurrence to take place.

There will be a total of seven planets in the uncommon planet alignment. Between June 24 and July 27, the optimum time to view is just before sunrise.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) tweeted about this rare occurrence with the caption, “ A parade of planets is underway, and for the next two days, the crescent moon will join the crowd.”

It may seem as though there are just five planets aligning since five of the major planets—Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn—will be visible to the unaided eye. They will extend from the east to the south across the sky. Similarly, they will run from north to east at the southern latitude.

However, by approximately June 27, one can observe Uranus and Neptune with the aid of binoculars or a telescope even if they may not be visible to the naked eye.

The declining crescent moon, which is acting as a stand-in for Earth, will be visible to sky observers when it is positioned between Venus and Mars.

Since December 2004, these planets have not lined up.