Realme Narzo 50i Prime: Check launch date, price

WASHINGTON: Realme launched the Narzo 50i last September, and the business will introduce its Prime model on June 22, which partnered with OnLeaks to bring us the Realme Narzo 50i Prime's images, according to 91mobiles.

The Realme Narzo 50i Prime will be available in two colours: green and black. It has a notched display and a single camera on the back that is located on a camera island that spans the width of the phone. With smooth corners and a 5,000 mAh battery, the Narzo 50i Prime is a stylish device. It will be a USD100 (INR7,795/EUR95) entry-level smartphone, as reported by GSM Arena.

Realme hasn't said anything regarding the Narazo 50i Prime, but it has stated that two new products will be released next week, the Realme C30 on June 20 and the Realme TechLife Watch R100 on June 23.