SpaceX launches 3 rockets in 36 hours

SAN FRANCISCO: SpaceX has launched and landed three rockets in a span of 36 hours, media reports said.

A two-stage Falcon 9 rocket was launched from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Sunday (June 19) at 12:27 a.m. EDT, carrying a communications satellite for the Louisiana-based company Globalstar to orbit, Space.com reported.

“Congrats to SpaceX Falcon team for executing 3 flawless launches in 2 days!” CEO and Founder Elon Musk shared in a tweet.