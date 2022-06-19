Cashback up to Rs 105 for selected users: WhatsApp

CHENNAI: WhatsApp kicked off its payments feature last year for all its users. Now, as a promotion to the existing payment feature, WhatsApp is giving out Rs 105 total cashback to selected users for sending a minimum of Re 1 in at least three transactions.

The Meta-owned app in its pursuit to be on par with successful payment forums like Google Pay, Paytm and PhonePe in India, and to attract more users, has come up with such remunerative cashback offers to the users. Notably, this is not the first time WhatsApp has thrown out such amazing offers, as in April, WhatsApp had been giving Rs 33 cashback to its payment users.

The instant messaging app is giving out this Rs 35 cashback on payments traction made with minimum of Re 1 to its users, who had been the user of WhatsApp for a minimum of 30 days before the transaction. This Rs 35 cashback can be availed only three times for transactions made with three different users.

The selected users will be indicated about this offer on the top of the chat window with tab popping a gift icon with a message stating: Now get Rs. 35 when you send money to your friends or family on WhatsApp. You can redeem cashback rewards up to 3 times by sending money to 3 different contacts.

Also, the cashback promotion will be available to different users at different times. Once the promotion becomes available to a user, it will be for a limited time only within which the user can redeem the cashback reward for their transactions.