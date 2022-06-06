Here's everything Apple announced: MacBook Air, CarPlay , M2 chip

SAN FRANCISCO: Apple Inc on Monday launched a software update to its iPhones, unveiled a buy now pay later service and introduced a MacBook Air powered with its latest M2 chip.

At the Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple's second major annual event, the tech giant showed off a new car dashboard that will come in new models including those of Ford and Jaguar, and the iPhone maker rolled out a slew of features for collaboration and data safety. Here are the major launches made at the event:

IOS16 TO INCLUDE BUY NOW PAY LATER SERVICE

The latest operating system for iPhones will have a refreshed lockscreen that comes with new widgets, greater personalization and a new approach towards notifications.

Apple Pay Later will allow users to pay using Apple Pay where it is accepted and pay for it in four installments over six weeks, without any additional fee. The new iOS will have feature fresh updates for CarPlay including new gauge clusters and automakers including Ford Motor Co and Jaguar Land Rover will integrate the feature with their cars.

FASTER SILICON

Apple revealed the M2 chip, the successor to the company's first in-house chip, named M1.

The latest M2 chip, which comes with 24 gigabytes of unified memory, is 18% better than its predecessor and can playback multiple streams of 4K and 8K video. Apple also launched a redesigned MacBook air and a MacBook Pro with the new chip.