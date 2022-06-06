Apple WWDC 2022: Key announcements from event

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Community event goes live to the launch new products at Apple Park, Cupertino.

Here are some of the updates from the event:

1) Apple launches new OS version, iOS 16

2) New Lockscreen feature- Customisable options for the lock screen, including animation wallpapers, Live Activities for Notification (music player, match update)

3) iMessages- Edit and Undo message, Shareplay, Mark read, Dictation