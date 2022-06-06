Apple WWDC 2022: Key announcements from event

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Community event goes live to the launch new products at Apple Park, Cupertino.
Here are some of the updates from the event:
1) Apple launches new OS version, iOS 16
2) New Lockscreen feature- Customisable options for the lock screen, including animation wallpapers, Live Activities for Notification (music player, match update)
3) iMessages- Edit and Undo message, Shareplay, Mark read, Dictation
4) Apple Wallet - Tap to pay, Apple Pay Later (4 weeks at no additional costs) and order tracking.
5) Maps - Resigned maps, Multistop routes (upto 15 stops), Transit (including transit card and reload alert)
6) Photos - iCloud shared photos library (switch on/off in camera app)
7) Privacy - Safety check
8) Apple home - Home Automation features, matter (a new cross platform), CCTV Camera's tile view