Xiaomi India announces leadership changes

Mr Alvin Tse took to Twitter and wrote, "Dear @XiaomiIndonesia friends & fans, today marks the end of my Indonesia chapter & the beginning of a new chapter in India. Post my transition, I will join hands with @xiaomiindia leadership team & continue to deliver amazing products at honest pricing to everyone".

Tse is a founder member of Xiaomi Global and Poco, and after his transfer, he will join Xiaomi India's existing leadership team, which includes Mr Muralikrishnan B (Chief Operating Officer), Mr Raghu Reddy (Chief Business Officer), and Mr Sameer BS Rao (Chief Technology Officer) (Chief Financial Officer). Since Mr Manu Jain - former Managing Director of Xiaomi India - switched to a worldwide role as Group Vice President and is now responsible for Xiaomi's international strategy, including marketing and PR, the trio has been heading the company's Indian operations.

This reorganisation also sees Mr Anuj Sharma, Xiaomi India's Chief Marketing Officer, return to the company after leading Poco's Indian operations in 2020.

Mr Manu Jain took to Twitter and wrote, "Many of you have asked me about my current role. Hope this clarifies. I moved abroad ~one year ago to assume a global role within the group. Exciting new journey. Congratulations to Alvin @atytse! And all the best to the @XiaomiIndiateam. Onwards to the next level of growth!".

These organisational changes at Xiaomi India occur at a time when the Indian government is investigating the company for violating international laws.

Manu Jain was also investigated by the country's Enforcement Directorate, which confiscated Xiaomi India's assets worth INR55.5 billion ($715 million at current currency rates) in connection with the company's illicit external payments.

In response, Xiaomi India said that all their "operations are firmly compliant with local laws and regulations," and they are "committed to working closely with government authorities to clarify any misunderstandings."