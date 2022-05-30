Samsung closes LCD production six months ahead of schedule

SEOUL: Samsung Display will stop producing LCDs at the end of June, six months ahead of the previously planned deadline.

Industry insiders revealed competition was too strong, and Samsung Group wished to reduce its losses.

According to GSM Arena, Samsung Display will concentrate on producing OLED and QD (quantum-dot) panels, with staff expected to transfer to the QD division. Reports from Display Supply Chain Consultants, the price of an LCD is 36.6 per cent lower than it was in January 2014, when the component was at its peak in manufacturing.

This is due in large part to manufacturers such as BOE from China and AU Optronics from Taiwan joining the fight and offering lower pricing to customers.