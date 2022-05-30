Apple announces WWDC event on June 6: Check details

CHENNAI: Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference, in which the company will announce its latest software and hardware upgrades will take place from June 6 to 10 at Apple Park, Cupertino.

According to the reports, Apple will unveil it’s new software upgrade, namely iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, WatchOS 9 for the iPhones, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch respectively.

The event also sees a hardware upgrade of a re-designed MacBook Air with an new designed M2 chip and also includes an alleged AR/VR headset, has been spotted a week ahead of the WWDC.