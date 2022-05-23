How digital ID verification can protect players from problem gambling

In 2021 the European Commission launched a plan for the eID which would allow European citizens to easily share electronic documents.

Ideally this plan will smooth financial transitions and eliminate the cost of verification software. The hope is that by 2030, 80% of citizens would use the eID.

At present 17 EU nations have centralised self-exclusion registries. Cross referencing the eID and this registry will go a long way in fighting gambling addiction.