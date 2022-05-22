Samsung Galaxy A73 5G to heat up mid-premium segment

NEW DELHI: To make further inroads into the mid-segment market share in India, Samsung has left no stone unturned and now, the company has come up with a new mid-premium smartphone under its popular A-series lineup.

The all-new Galaxy A73 5G is priced at Rs 41,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and Rs 44,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant.

The smartphone comes with strong specs such as a 108MP camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), enhanced durability with an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance, and a powerful Snapdragon 778G 5G processor, etc.

We used the high-end variant of the smartphone in an awesome mint colour option for a while and here's how it performed.

The smartphone's design is attractive at first glance, and the polycarbonate construction gives it a more expensive look. The mint colour adds to the smartphone's stylish factor. The matte coating on the back panel also prevents smudges.

There's a quad-camera setup with an LED light on the rear panel. You will find the volume rockers and power key on the right edge. The top edge has a microphone and hybrid SIM tray.

On the bottom edge, you will find a microphone, Type-C charging port, and speaker grille. whereas the top edge has a 2nd microphone and hybrid SIM tray.

Overall, the design looks beautiful and it is a lightweight device, but you might need both hands to operate the phone at times because of its size.

The Galaxy A73 5G is a smartphone with a slate-type factor form, which is 159.6 × 74.8 × 8.1 mm in size and weighs 189 grams.

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED full HD+ display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 along with a 120Hz refresh rate that will help you to get a stutter-free scrolling experience.

While using the smartphone under direct sunlight, we did not face any issues and the colour reproduction remained intact even when we viewed the screen from different angles.

While watching a few TV series on Netflix, the device made the viewing experience smooth. Playing games like Call of Duty: Mobile and Asphalt 9: Legends on the device did not disappoint either and the 120Hz refresh rate display was lag-free.

Talking about its camera setup, the smartphone sports a 108MP camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), 12MP ultra-wide sensor, 5MP macro sensor, and 5 MP depth sensor. On the front, the device houses a 32MP selfie camera.

The smartphone comes with several modes to help you get amazing snaps.

While taking pictures, we checked every single mode and the images came out perfect as they adjusted low-light and day-light conditions accordingly. The device captured smooth and stable videos.

Meanwhile, the device did produce some good selfies and selfie portraits and captured sharp images too.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G with an octagonal CPU (4 cores at 2.4 GHz + 4 cores at 1.8 GHz). And, during our review, we did not feel any lag while using the device for everyday tasks such as emails, calls, surfing, browsing, watching videos, etc. You will find an in-display fingerprint sensor, which is very quick.

In addition, it is also good enough for someone who is looking for a smartphone for vlogging, playing games, and using social media.

The phone offers a 5000mAh battery that lasts over a day on a single charge. There is also 25W fast charging support that charges your phone up to 50 per cent in 30 minutes.

Conclusion: At Rs 44,999, the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is a good phone for vlogging, playing games, and watching OTT. However, the phone may face stiff competition from its Chinese competitors.