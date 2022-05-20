Qualcomm showcases its AR glasses with next-gen chip

NEW DELHI: US-based chipmaker Qualcomm on Friday unveiled its own wireless AR Smart glasses powered by the Snapdragon XR2 Platform.Snapdragon XR2 Platform now packs powerful performance into a slim, smaller AR glass form factor.

According to the company, the AR reference design hardware is developed by acoustic component company Goertek which has a 40 per cent thinner profile and a more ergonomically-balanced weight distribution for increased comfort.

The wearable offers dual micro-OLED binocular display, frame rates up to 90Hz and a no-motion-blur feature to deliver a seamless AR experience.