Instagram likely testing new stories layout that hides excessive posts

As some people are used to tapping the screen to see all Stories from an account at once, this will no longer be possible after the update.

For creators, this means that any posts after the third Stories will likely have a lower number of views.

At the same time, limiting the number of Stories displayed in the app should allow users to see posts from more people more quickly if they are not interested in that content.

Currently, it seems that only a small group of users have received the update with the new Stories layout, so it is likely that Instagram is still testing these changes before rolling out them to all users, as per the report.