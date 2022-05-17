'Twitter deal will move ahead only if...': Elon Musk's latest shocker

SAN FRANCISCO: Elon Musk said on Tuesday his deal for Twitter Inc will not move forward until the company's chief executive officer publicly shows the proof that it has less than 5% spam accounts.

Earlier, Musk suggested that he could seek a lower price for Twitter Inc, saying that there could be at least four times more fake accounts than what the company has said.

"You can't pay the same price for something that is much worse than they claimed," he said at a conference in Miami.

Musk, who on Friday said his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter was on hold pending information on spam accounts, said that he suspects they make up at least 20% of users - compared to Twitter's official estimates of 5%.

When asked at the conference whether the Twitter deal is viable at a different price, Musk responded, "I mean, it's not out of the question."