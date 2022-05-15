Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 may come with ‘best 3x zoom camera’

SEOUL: South Korean tech giant Samsung is preparing to launch its upcoming foldable smartphone Galaxy Z Fold 4 and it may come withAthe "best 3x zoom camera ever seen on a Samsung phone".

According to a prominent tipster, the triple camera unit of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will have a 50MP primary camera. It will be accompanied by a 12MP ultrawide lens and a 12MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom.

It appears that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 may inherit the main and ultrawide snappers from the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus, reports GizmoChina.

The tipster claimed that it would come with the best 3x zoom camera ever seen on a Samsung phone. The leak suggests that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will offer an improved photography experience.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected a 6.2-inch cover display and a 7.6-inch internal display. Both displays are said to be shorter and wider than the previous generation, the report said.

The internal display will have an in-screen camera, but its configuration is yet to be revealed. Also, there is no information on the front camera of the device.

It remains to be seen whether it will get the same 10MP front camera and a 4MP under-display camera.

The smartphone may house a 4,400mAh battery. It is expected to support 25W fast charging, wireless and reverse wireless charging. The device will not feature a dedicate S Pen storage slot.