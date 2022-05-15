Elon Musk says Twitter legal team told him he violated NDA

Twitter recently agreed to an acquisition by Tesla CEO Elon Musk in a deal worth USD 44 billion, although it is still subject to shareholder approval.

However, Elon Musk declared that the USD 44 billion takeover bid of the micro-blogging site is on hold.

Musk said earlier this week that Twitter's decision to ban former US President Donald Trump was a mistake and he would reverse it if his acquisition of the social media company is successful.