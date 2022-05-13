Samsung holds 1st-ever 6G forum to discuss next gen tech

SEOUL: Samsung Electronics on Friday held its first 6G forum with experts from academia and industry to discuss the future of communications technologies, in a bid to lead 6G research and development and standardisation.

At the forum, titled 'The Next Hyper-Connected Experience for All,' global industry experts had presentations and discussions on the topics of 6G air interface and AI-based intelligent networks for 6G.

"We envision that 6G will provide ultimate experiences for humans and everything through the next level of hyper-connectivity, and this idea serves as the foundation of our 6G vision," Sebastian Seung, president and head of Samsung Research, said during his speech.

