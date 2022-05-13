Elon Musk's Starlink now available in 32 countries

NEW DELHI: SpaceX satellite internet service Starlink on Friday announced it is available in 32 countries, up from 25 countries reported earlier this year.

Billionaire Elon Musk's Starlink provides high-speed, low-latency broadband internet across the globe. It has more than 2,50,000 users globally.

The company on Twitter shared an availability map revealing where its services are "available" across Europe and North America, as well as parts of South America, Australia, and New Zealand. It also announced that it'll "immediately" ship their service to these areas.

"Starlink is now available in 32 countries around the world. People ordering from areas marked 'available' will have their Starlink shipped immediately," the company said in a tweet.

In June last year, Musk claimed that Starlink would span the globe, including India, within months. But its plans to set up space in the country was dented.

Starlink registered its business in India via a local unit, Starlink Satellite Communications and targeted an April rollout. But the Department of Telecommunications under the Ministry of Communications in December warned Starlink to get necessary permission required to offer satellite-based Internet services in India.

The government told Starlink to stop "booking/rendering the satellite internet service" in India without a licence.

Starlink later announced that it will apply for a commercial licence in India by January 31, which it is yet to.

According to Cloudflare and self-reported statistics on Reddit, nearly 80 per cent of Starlink users to date are located in North America, with another 18 per cent in Australia, New Zealand, and Europe. Just 2 per cent of its users live outside the west, Rest of the World reported.