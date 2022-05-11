Qualcomm enters industrial robotics market with new platform

NEW DELHI: Chip-maker Qualcomm has announced a new robotics platform that will support manufacturers looking to integrate ground robots in industrial use cases across sectors.

The Qualcomm 'Robotics RB6' platform and the 'RB5 AMR Reference Design' solution will accelerate the digital transformation of industries across government service applications, logistics, healthcare, retail, warehousing, agriculture, construction, utilities and more, the company said during its '5G Summit' late on Tuesday.

"Our expanded roadmap of solutions will help bring enhanced AI and 5G technologies to support smarter, safer, and more advanced innovations across robotics, drones and intelligent machines," said Dev Singh, Senior Director of Business Development and Head of Autonomous Robotics, Drones and Intelligent Machines at Qualcomm.

"We are fueling robotics innovations with 5G connectivity and premium edge-AI that will transform how we think and approach challenges and ever-evolving industry expectations in the digital economy," he added.

The 'Robotics RB6' platform delivers state-of-the-art 5G connectivity with support for global sub-6GHz and mmWave bands in mainstream, enterprise, and private networks.

The elevated platform brings premium, edge AI and video processing capabilities through the enhanced Qualcomm AI Engine, with support for 70-200 trillion operations per second, informed the company.

Qualcomm said it continues to collaborate with leading robotics, drones, and intelligent machines ecosystem leaders to drive innovation for premium 5G, and edge-AI enabled solutions.

"We are pleased to support new devices being developed on the Qualcomm Robotics RB6 platform to simplify enterprise 5G driven modernisation," said Shriraj Gaglani, general manager for Azure for Operators, Microsoft.