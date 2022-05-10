Tesla recollects 1,30,000 vehicles over screen malfunction in US

CHENNAI: Tesla, owned by Elon Musk, is recalling about 1,30,000 vehicles after reports of overheating which prevents the screen to function, the country’s auto safety regulator said on Tuesday.

“The recall covers almost all Tesla models of 2021 and 2022 and the electric-vehicle maker will issue the over-the-air update (OTA) to resolve the issue," according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The NHTSA, which begins the investigation in June, further clarified that the infotainment system's CPU overheating, due to its processor, a Nvindia chip with eight gigabytes of memory, could prevent the centre screen from displaying images from the rear-view camera, warning lights and other information.

The company executive did not immediately respond to comment over the issue for a few months, but the latest development is that the company agrees to recall almost all models of recent years.

Recalling vehicles is not new to Tesla Inc, as in October, the company recalled about 30,000 vehicles in China over potential suspension problems. Tesla reportedly claimed the issue was caused by “driver abuse” rather than any defect.