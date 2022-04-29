Weekend timepass: Five quirky apps you never knew existed

Nothing
Nothing is an app that opens to a white screen with ‘Nothing’ written in black. The app which literally does nothing is used by many people to help calm their nerves. The app which has a secondary function activates with the cheat code, ‘up’, up’,’down’,’down’,’left’,’right’,’left’,’right’’B’,’A’, and ‘START’. Once this cheat code is activated, the app directs you to YouTube and plays random 10-hour long youtube videos.
Available: Android
S.M.T.H
Send Me To Heaven is a game that users are advised to play at their own risk. The app is a simple game that requires you to throw your phone high up in the air and records the vertical height. The app keeps a tab on the highest scores and makes it live on their leaderboard. The interface of the app is very basic and follows an offbeat theme.
Available: Android
Slowly
In a generation that is slowly forgetting the art of letter writing, Slowly keeps you grounded in your roots. Slowly is an app that connects you to people around the world based on mutual interests and hobbies. The app takes the concept of having pen-pals with a twist. The app calculates how much time it would take for a letter to reach your country from the country your pen pal is from and lets you access the letter only after that many days or hours.
Available: Android and iOS
Shake Me
Shake Me is an app that can be used to amuse yourself when you have a lot of time to kill. The app opens to a black screen with slider sensitivity settings for which the default is set at 5. Users are required to shake their phone continuously and an image of batman with a famous Instagram reel sound is played.
Available: Android and iOS
Poop Map
Poop Map is a social networking app that lets you mark the different places you defaecated and allows you to rate and describe the poop. Once the update is live on the interface, it alerts all your ‘poop mates’ of your new logged poop. Other users can also interact with your post by liking and commenting below them. The interface of this app is very elaborate with precise geolocation. Since the updates are in real-time, users can see poops dropped by other users all around the world. The app also has a leaderboard and leagues to keep track of which user drops the most number of poops on the app.
Available: Android and iOS