Weekend timepass: Five quirky apps you never knew existed

Poop Map

Poop Map is a social networking app that lets you mark the different places you defaecated and allows you to rate and describe the poop. Once the update is live on the interface, it alerts all your ‘poop mates’ of your new logged poop. Other users can also interact with your post by liking and commenting below them. The interface of this app is very elaborate with precise geolocation. Since the updates are in real-time, users can see poops dropped by other users all around the world. The app also has a leaderboard and leagues to keep track of which user drops the most number of poops on the app.

Available: Android and iOS