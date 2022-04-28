WhatsApp offers cashback for making digital payments in India

New Delhi: Meta-owned WhatsApp has confirmed that it is running a cashback campaign in India to drive more users on its digital payments service. The company is giving away Rs 11 cashback up to three times by sending money to three different contacts via unified payments interface (UPI) on WhatsApp.

“We are running a campaign offering cashback incentives in a phased manner to our users as a way to unlock the potential of payments on WhatsApp,” a company spokesperson said. “We’ll continue to drive awareness of payments on WhatsApp as part of our broader efforts to bring the next 500 million Indians onto the digital payments ecosystem,” the spokesperson added. Google and Paytm have also offered cask-back to users to drive more engagement and retention growth on their respective platforms.

Earlier this month, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) approved an additional 60 mn users for UPI for WhatsApp - taking its cap to 100 million for Payments.

“There is an opportunity for UPI to have a greater impact for the country, especially in rural regions where digital, financial inclusion can improve peoples’ lives,” Manesh Mahatme, Director-Payments, WhatsApp India, said.