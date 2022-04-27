ASUS launches BR1100 Windows laptop series in India

New Delhi: With an aim to woo Gen Z users in India, Taiwanese tech giant ASUS on Wednesday unveiled the new BR1100 Windows laptop series that comes with high performance and long battery life.

With a starting price of Rs 24,999 and Rs 29,999 for non-touch and touch versions, respectively, the newly-launched laptops are now available on online and offline platforms.

"Continuing with our passion for offering the best solutions for Gen Z and Gen Alpha consumers in India and democratise digital education, I am proud to announce our new range of laptops," Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Commercial PC and Smartphone, System Business Group, ASUS India, said in a statement.

The series features an 11.6-inch HD display that provides a comfortable viewing experience for extended learning sessions. The display is certified by TUV Rheinland for low blue-light emissions that help protect the eyes from potential harm.

The ASUS BR1100Apacks in a large 3-cell 42Wh battery that allows for a cool up to 10-hour battery life on a single charge.

The laptops are powered by a Dual-Core Intel N4500 Celeron 2.8GHz processor, fast 4GB DDR4 onboard memory coupled with a 128GB NVMe SSD.

They also come with a widespread of enterprise-level security aspects to protect your valuable data including a dedicated TPM 2.0, a physical webcam shield, USB port control and a Kensington lock slot.