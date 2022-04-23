Call recording apps on Play Store to be removed soon: Google's new rule

Chennai: According to a new directive from Google, the tech giant is implementing new Play Store policies to prevent third-party apps from using the Accessibility API.

The changes will come into effect from May 11 on Android smartphones.

"The Accessibility API is not designed and cannot be requested for remote call audio recording," a clause from the updated Play Store policies reads.

This means that if a user wish to record voice calls on their phone they'll have to depend on the native call recording feature that is available on smartphone.

Previously, iPhone did not offer its users the option for native call recording.

To enhance users' safety and privacy, this change will only apply to third-party apps on the Play Store that specifically use the Accessibility API to enable call recording. The Google phone app, offering built-in call recording, is exempt from the change.

(With inputs from ANI)