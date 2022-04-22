Spotify rolls out video podcasting in select countries

San Francisco: Swedish music streaming service Spotify said it is now allowing creators in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand to upload video podcasts.

The company said that visual interactions allow fans to get to know their favourite podcast hosts even better and allow creators to connect with their audiences in a much deeper way.

"As exciting as Video Podcasts are, we know this is new territory for many podcasters. And since Video Podcasting is more than simply uploading a video, alongside our expansion to more podcasters, we are also enabling new features to help set creators up for success," the company said in a blogpost.

The company said that creators in these five markets can find Video Podcast uploading capabilities on Anchor's web platform.

Spotify also mentioned that it is planning to roll out this feature to additional markets in the future.

Spotify Podcast Subscriptions will be available for video podcasts, empowering creators to own their monetisation models by creating exclusive content, gating video, and more.

The company also said that it is kicking off a partnership with Riverside, the go-to platform for remote recording. The integration enables creators to record and publish video content for free with Riverside with a quick distribution path to Spotify via Anchor.