People demand access to more in-car streaming services: Report

New Delhi: The consumers are now requesting and demanding access to their favourite streaming services in the car, and in some cases, even in the front seat, according to a new report.

Rear-seat support for brought-in devices such as DVD players and USB drives have been around for more than a decade, but this situation is fast changing, according to a Strategy Analytics report in collaboration with OTT and hybrid TV solutions provider Vewd.

The report examined different OEM approaches to implementing in-car rich media streaming, and the importance of considering rights and licensing in formulating a successful strategy.