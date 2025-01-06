DT Tech: ASUS Zenbook S 14 is light yet powerful, boasts of 72 Wh battery, 14-inch OLED display and more

CHENNAI: ASUS’ Zenbook line remains one of our favourite Windows laptops. Over the years ASUS has managed to keep the Zenbook series extremely light and portable without compromising on everyday performance. It’s why the new ASUS Zenbook S 14 (UX5406) is on our radar. It’s where form meets function, where elegant aesthetics complement a powerful laptop that will please gamers and corporate road warriors alike.

The first thing that you will notice is the minimalist design language. ASUS is playing up the use of ‘Ceraluminum’, a high-tech ceramic material that’s used extensively in the aerospace and luxury watch industries. ASUS claims that this material doesn’t just add to the lightweight form of the laptop but also adds to its durability. The wedge-shaped form adds to its slim profile; the new Zenbook is easily one of the best looking premium Windows laptops out there.

One of the standout features in the Zenbook is it’s immersive 14-inch 3K (with a 120Hz refresh rate) OLED display that teams up with a four-speaker audio system. It’s just what you need to switch from work to play mode during a long flight or during the weekend. This binge-proof screen is backed by a massive 72 Wh battery that keeps it chugging along. We found the Easy Charge (with a USB-C port) solution mighty convenient. You can use a high-power USB-C smartphone charger to power the laptop, doing away with the need to carry multiple chargers on a short business trip.

While the Zenbook scores with its vibrant display and form factor, it’s equally a performance machine. At its heart is the latest Intel Core Ultra 7 processor (Series 2) with Intel Arc graphics, 16 GB of fast RAM and a 512 GB PCIe 4.0 SSD. At a time when Intel is under intense pressure from other rivals, laptops like the Zenbook S14 are clear indication that Intel is still in the fight. This latest AI-enabled processor propels Microsoft Copilot for personalised assistance backed by a suite of ASUS AI applications.

The ASUS Zenbook S 14 (UX5406) hits the right notes with a gorgeous form factor, a vibrant display and is a future-proof work + play machine thanks to its AI capabilities. If you’re looking for a lightweight, premium Windows laptop, this notebook ought to be on your radar (Rs 1,34,990 onwards)