Tamils take root in faraway Karachi

CHENNAI: When Velayoudam from Pali in Villupuram embarked on the journey to Karachi in search of a livelihood, the partition was still a decade away. Braving the unrest during the partition, Velayoudam stayed on there, working hard to educate his children.

Now, his descendants are among the 150-odd Tamil families that have taken firm roots in the vibrant city that is hundreds of miles away from their ‘native’. But feeling at home as they do in Karachi after generations, they are also connected to their homeland through food, language, culture and tradition.

“I have visited India only thrice since I was born. All our family members are here, so this is my home,” Velayoudam’s eldest son Peria Swami tells DT Next. Despite being far from their homeland, the Tamil community in Karachi celebrates Tamil and Indian festivals with great enthusiasm. With a few temples in the city, these cultural events are joyfully observed.

Peria Swami with his grandkids in Karachi

“Even though we are away from our homeland, we are deeply rooted in our Tamil culture and tradition. All marriages and functions are organised traditionally.”

In the vibrant city of Karachi, Pakistan, a tightly-knit Tamil community has discovered a haven that resonates with their cultural heritage. Among them, the Palis family stands as a testament to the indomitable spirit of those who migrated from Tamil Nadu to settle in Karachi, several decades ago. Velayoudam, who hailed from Pali in Villupuram District, moved to Karachi a decade before the partition.

Through his steadfast commitment and tireless efforts as support staff, Velayoudam laid the foundations of a modest life for his family. In a heartwarming conversation with DT Next, Velayoudam’s eldest son Peria Swami talks about his family’s journey, and how they embraced and preserved Tamil traditions in their new home. Reflecting on his childhood, Swami remembers the emphasis his parents placed on education. Swami, who was born in 1953, fondly recalls, “My parents had eight sons - four of them passed away, and four are settled in Karachi. Growing up, we faced a lot of difficulties.

My father didn’t earn much. But, somehow he managed to give all his children good education and food. I am always grateful to my parents for their sacrifices.” As the eldest son, Swami shouldered the responsibility of taking care of the family. He sought employment and found an opportunity to work at a leprosy clinic run by Dr. Ruth Katherina Martha Pfau. Swami joined the clinic as an office assistant, and later became the public relations officer. After three decades of dedicated service, Swami retired 16 years ago. Since then, he has been working as a secretary to the director of a teacher training institute. While Swami is content with his life in Karachi, there is one regret he harbours: not being able to teach his children ‘pure Tamil.’ “Our neighbours are English or Urdu speaking, so my children learned those two languages primarily. They know only the basics of Tamil. However, I am planning to teach my grandchildren Tamil,” he shares, quickly adding, “In a way, it’s good that my children cannot follow proper Tamil. My wife Annadanam and I sometimes speak about certain controversial matters in Tamil, and my children wonder what we are talking about.” Swami has three daughters and two sons. Nearly 150 Tamil families have found their home in Karachi and most of them arrived at the same time as Velayoudam. Fostering a strong sense of unity, the community has placed great emphasis on education for their children, a commitment that Peria Swami wholeheartedly admires.

“The Tamil community here is incredible,” he shares warmly. “We have built strong bonds and everyone knows each other. We invite everyone to all family functions and festivals, including our Pakistani and international friends,” he tells us. Swami holds a deep appreciation for diverse cuisines, but his heart belongs to the rich flavours of Indian and Tamil food. “Nothing can surpass the heavenly taste of Thakkali (tomato) rasam. My household is a proper Tamil one, where we prepare traditional Indian dishes like Dosa, Idli, and various curries.” Although he doesn’t often visit his ancestral roots in Tamil Nadu, Swami feels rooted in his Karachi home. “Not much,” he responds when asked if he misses Tamil Nadu. “I have visited India only thrice since I was born.

All our family members are here, so this is my home,” he smiles. Despite being far from their homeland, the Tamil community in Karachi celebrates Tamil and Indian festivals with great enthusiasm. With a few temples in the city, these cultural events are joyfully observed. Swami explains, “Even though we are away from our homeland, we are deeply rooted in our Tamil culture and tradition.

All marriages and functions are organised traditionally.” Having lived a fulfilling life in Karachi, Swami, now 70 years old, expresses gratitude for his blessings. His eldest son holds a managerial position in a software company, and life has been favourable for their entire family. The Tamils in Karachi have formed a tight-knit team, always there to support one another. An ardent fan of Rajinikanth, Swami and his family eagerly watch Tamil films on TV, keeping their cultural connection alive. “We don’t miss out on any Tamil films,” he says. Ravi Shankar, the eldest son of Swami, is filled with immense pride as he reflects upon his grandfather’s remarkable journey and the resilience of their family in a foreign land.

He shares, “The stories of my grandfather and father serve as a beacon of inspiration for others. Our family’s tale is not unique; it resonates with the narratives of countless Tamil families here. We were fortunate to grow up in a close-knit joint family, where my father and his four brothers lived harmoniously under one roof. Our childhood memories are filled with the joy of shared experiences. However, due to the deteriorating situation of the city in the early 90’s, we were compelled to leave our cherished home behind.” Ravi says that his father’s family is truly a rags-to-riches story.

“They started off living in a shanty house and were poor. My grandfather worked hard to educate his children. I have heard from other elders that my father and his brothers used to study under street lights, as they had no electricity at home. My grandmother then got the opportunity to go to Kuwait, from where their situation started changing. Later, my father’s younger brother (Govind) went to Kuwait as well. He was one of the best chefs in the country and also won prestigious awards in Norway and Kuwait. My father also served as the General Secretary of the Madras Hindu Panchayat.

My elder sister is the first person to do her Master’s from our community, and she has been working for the United Nations for more than a decade. Some of the cousins are now settled in different countries. Though we are deeply connected with our roots, we have also adjusted to the present environment and adopted some customs as well,” Ravi concludes.