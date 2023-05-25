TN rose to third rank in startup promotion after regime change: Minister Anbarasan

CHENNAI: State MSME minister T M Anbarasan on Thursday said that Tamil Nadu rose from the last position to the third rank in startup promotion at the national-level after the DMK returned to power.

Speaking at a conclave organised by ASSOCHEM in the city, Anbarasan said that in a bid to increase the number of the startups in the State, Rs 10 lakh each capital fund has been given to 113 startups, including SC/ST to the tune of Rs 22.90 crore under the TANSEED scheme.

After the DMK returned to power, Tamil Nadu rose from the last rank to third position at the national-level in startup promotion ranking. Claiming credit for issuing licenses to 17,828 of the 19,429 applicants under the Single Window Portal 2.0 so far, the MSME minister said that in order to increase the quality of MSME sector to the global level, a mega clusters scheme is being implemented by the government.

Under the mega clusters program, orders have been issued to establish mega clusters at Tirumudivakkam in Kancheepuram at Rs 47.62 crore and Tindivanam in Villupuram at Rs 155 crore so far.

Referring to the Assembly announcement that 20 micro clusters would be announced in the State to promote MSMEs, the minister said that works are under progress for 25 micro clusters sanctioned with a government subsidy of Rs 113 crore in the last one year.