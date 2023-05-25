'Target 2026: Vijay to woo support from marginalised and teenagers'

CHENNAI: In a step forward to public service and politics, the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (VMI) workers will provide free lunch on the occasion of World Hunger Day on May 28.

"With Actor Vijay's aim of creating awareness in the society to feed the hungry people as much as possible, the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam will implement 'Thalapathy Vijay One Day Lunch Service' scheme on World Hunger Day (May 28) across Tamil Nadu. Arrangements are made to provide meals to benefit the poor and needy people in Tamil Nadu as well as neighbouring states such as Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Puducherry, " Bussy N Anand, General Secretary of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam said in a circular.

Apart from this, the actor has planned to meet and interact with the toppers from Class 10 and 12 of state board and other boards in the month of June.

"Thalapathy is always concerned about the students and the marginalised people in the society. He will meet around 1,500 toppers (students who secured top three places in Class 10 and 12 board exam) from all 234 assembly constituencies and encourage them to shine in their career as well as higher education. Further, he will deliver the financial support to the students who lost their parents and the event is likely to take place in the month of June," sources from Vijay Makkal Iyakkam said.

Calling it as a clever move, the President of Kamarajar Makkal Katchi Tamilaruvi Maniyan told DT Next that the actor is focussing on the Dalits, minorities and marginalised people targeting the 2026 Assembly polls.

"It is 100 per cent sure that the actor Vijay is going to enter into politics by 2026. As he belongs to the minority community, he targets the majority vote bank in the state. He walks carefully and sets up the base for his political career with rock and bricks. The anti-incumbency of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the vacuum in AIADMK will help Vijay to crack a record in 2026 polls. As he belongs to the minority community, he can easily get their votes and to seek attention from Dalit and Islam people, the actor had celebrated Ambedkar Jayanti and Ramzan. To create an impact among teenagers, the actor is meeting the students too," Manian opined.

However, the Iyakkam is on the ground by collecting the details of voters, vote bank dimensions, winner in last five polls, vote share, caste details, notable personalities in all 234 Assembly constituencies.