No threat to Aavin, clarifies Amul after Stalin's letter

CHENNAI: Hours after the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to direct Amul to desist from milk procurement in the state, the Gujarat-based dairy giant on Thursday clarified that there is no threat to the State-run Aavin in the business.

Speaking to DT Next, the in-charge of Kaira District Cooperative Milk Producers' Union (Amul) for Tamil Nadu said that they are not in the race with state-run Aavin.

"We will not pay more than the Aavin's procurement price. Our procurement is based on the villages where no one procures the milk. We operate with transparency. Milk procurement money will be given once in ten days. As of now, we procure 3000 litres of milk from 500 farmers in Vellore district. We have started to install chilling centres and a processing plant in Krishnagiri district and will form the milk collection centres in Tiruvannamalai, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Vellore and Tiruvallur districts through Self Help Groups (SHGs) and the village level cooperatives, " the Amul official said wishing not be named.