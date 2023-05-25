Anna Univ withdraws decision to suspend admission in Tamil medium courses

CHENNAI: Anna University withdrew its decision to temporarily suspend admission to various Tamil and English medium undergraduate degree programs in constituent colleges of the University with effect from the academic year 2023-2024.

Earlier on Thursday, Anna University announced that Tamil medium courses are being temporarily removed from its 11 affiliated colleges.

Clarifying on the same, Vice-Chancellor Velraj said that the notification is withdrawn and added: "As per the instructions of the Minister of Higher Education, no course will be deleted for this academic year."