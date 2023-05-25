Abuse of power will be considered vigorously: HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court refused to stay the trial of a case against a Madurail lawyer, who was arrested for attempting to engage in anti-national activities, the court also warned that if NIA officials abused their power, it would be dealt with vigorously.

The National Intelligence Agency (NIA) had booked the executives of the banned organisation Popular Front of India for supporting terrorist organisation ISIS and planning to engage in terrorist activities.

The NIA arrested a Madurai based lawyer Mohammad Abbas in connection with the Popular Front of India case while the NIA had filed a petition seeking permission for further investigation.

In his counter, Mohammad Abbas had filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking to quash the case against him and to stay the investigation.

The case was heard by a division bench comprising Justice B Pugalendhi and Justice V Lakshminarayanan. The petitioner sought to stay the investigation as he was booked and arrested for expressing some comments on social media against NIA and appearing in favor of the Popular Front of India executives.

The NIA counsel said that after finding sufficient evidence against the petitioner they arrested and registered a case against him, further they said that a detailed counter affidavit will be filed.

After the arguments, the bench said that they cannot stay the investigation without NIA's explanation and ordered the NIA to respond to the petition and adjourned the case.